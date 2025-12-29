Sudan: Minister of Energy Inspects Atbara Power Station, Meets Wali of Nile River State

Atbara, 27 Dec 2025 (SUNA) -- Minister of Energy Eng. Al-Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed visited Nile River State Saturday, inspecting the Al-Mogran electricity transmission station in Al-Damer and meeting Wali Dr. Mohamed Al-Badawi Abdel-Majid Abu Guroun.

During the visit, the minister assessed damage, monitored repair operations, and met the families of Civil Defense personnel killed in recent attacks. He noted that while the energy sector faced extensive destruction by rebellious militias, major equipment and transformers have been deployed nationwide, and electricity supply in the capital has notably improved.

Eng. Al-Mua'tasim affirmed the ministry's commitment to fully reconstruct the power infrastructure despite high costs, praising station staff for their dedication. He announced upgrades to firefighting systems and security measures, highlighting cooperation with state authorities.

Abu Guroun condemned militia attacks on vital services and stressed the state's push to diversify energy sources, including solar and wind projects. He praised the Energy Ministry's swift response in safeguarding electricity supply for agriculture, ensuring the winter crop season remains unaffected.

The Wali underscored that development and public services will continue, noting Nile River State's emergence as an industrial hub, and called for ongoing collaboration with the ministry and strengthened electricity sector security.