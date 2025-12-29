Rwanda: Rubavu - Trade Minister Urges Collective Efforts Among Business People to Transform Town

Trade and industry minister Prudence Sebahizi has praised the completion of Gisenyi market, saying it "adds great value to the district's ongoing development as a tourism and business town."

He made the remarks during the official inauguration of the long-awaited new Rubavu Market officially opened on Saturday, December 17, ending nearly 15 years of construction setbacks.

ALSO READ: Minister urges proper management of Gisenyi market as it nears completion

Located in the town centre, the market marks a major milestone, reinforcing Gisenyi's status as one of the secondary cities.

"The relocation of businesses to this new market creates opportunities and supports the town's ongoing efforts to rehabilitate old buildings which are not aligned with the development of Rubavu," Sebahizi said.

"When investors work together, such development and business-related projects become possible. This has been achieved in Kigali, with many buildings owned by business people who joined efforts," he added.

Pierre Célestin Twagirayezu, the Chairperson of Rubavu Investment Company (RICO), which holds 45 percent of the market's shares, said finalising the market is a great achievement.

"We made it. This is a great achievement for RICO."

Local traders including Alice Uwinkamiye, 33, welcomed the development of Rubavu market, expressing relief, noting that the old market exposed traders to hot weather and rain, often damaging their goods.