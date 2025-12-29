Uganda: Bobi Wine Questions Healthcare System At Funeral of Fik Fameica's Mother

National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has criticised Uganda's healthcare system, saying poor medical services continue to cost citizens their lives and push families into poverty.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while attending a vigil at the home of musician Shafik Walukagga, widely known as Fik Fameica, following the death of his mother, Jackline Nassimbwa, who succumbed to cancer at the age of 51 in Munyonyo.

Speaking to mourners, Bobi Wine said that with a functional public healthcare system, many Ugandans would not be dying from treatable conditions.

"If we had functioning hospitals, Fik Fameica's mother wouldn't have died of cancer at just 51 years," Kyagulanyi said.

"I am not God, but at least if treatment was available, things would look better."

He noted that access to quality healthcare in Uganda has increasingly become a privilege rather than a right, leaving citizens vulnerable to financial ruin.

"In Uganda, you are just one hospital bill away from being broke. Even top taxpayers can be made poor by a single medical bill," he added.

Kyagulanyi was accompanied by NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya as they joined family members, fellow musicians and supporters to pay tribute to the deceased.

What began as a sombre vigil later turned into a broader moment of reflection on the state of healthcare in the country.

Bobi Wine expressed concern that the crisis cuts across all social and economic classes, noting that even prominent artists and public figures often struggle to access adequate medical care.

Jackline Nassimbwa was remembered as a supportive mother who played a significant role in her son's life and music career.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the entertainment industry and the wider public.

Kyagulanyi's remarks have reignited debate on Uganda's healthcare system, with citizens pointing to challenges such as underfunded public hospitals, high treatment costs and limited access to specialised care.

He urged national leaders to prioritise healthcare reforms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.