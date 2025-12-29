Uganda: Museveni Hails Tycoon Nzeyi's Contribution to Uganda's Economic Transformation

President Museveni has hailed businessman and economist Amos Nzeyi as a key contributor to Uganda's economic transformation, citing the role of indigenous entrepreneurs in driving the country's development agenda.

Museveni made the remarks in a speech delivered on his behalf by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa during a thanksgiving memorial service held at St Peter's Cathedral Rugarama in Kabale District in honour of the late Mzee Nathaniel Sebugunzu, the father of Amos Nzeyi.

The service attracted several dignitaries, including senior government officials, religious leaders and members of the business community.

In his message, Museveni said the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has steered Uganda into a knowledge-based economy, noting that the country is now producing items such as computers and vehicles.

"The NRM government recognises that no economy can transform itself without an indigenous class of industrialists and entrepreneurs," Museveni said, thanking distinguished individuals who have played a leading role in innovation and investment.

He singled out Nzeyi as one of the Ugandans whose entrepreneurial and economic contributions have supported the country's long-term development goals.

During his sermon, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, His Grace the Most Rev Steven Kazimba Mugalu, urged Christians to be remembered as peacemakers, especially as the country approaches the election period.

He called for restraint, tolerance and unity, warning against actions that could fuel division or violence.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi described the late Nathaniel Sebugunzu as a man who lived a life of resilience anchored in faith.

"He endured hardship with dignity and was kind, gentle and loving," Mbabazi said.

Mzee Nathaniel Sebugunzu, father to Amos Nzeyi, died at the age of 110 years, leaving behind a legacy that speakers described as rooted in faith, discipline and service to family and community.