Somalia: Somali President Holds Consultative Meeting With Federal States' Leaders

Mogadishu — Somalia's President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, held a consultative meeting with several regional state presidents and the Governor of Benadir, discussing the protection of the country's sovereignty and unity, and outlining the federal government's plans to counter violations against the Somali state and citizens allegedly committed by the Israeli Prime Minister.

President Mohamud emphasized that the government, in collaboration with the Somali people, is making strong efforts to safeguard the nation's unity and territorial integrity, in accordance with international law. He underscored the importance of a united stance against malicious attempts to undermine Somalia's stability.

The presidents of Southwest, Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Puntland, and the Governor of Benadir, who attended the meeting, reaffirmed that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia's territory and sovereignty.

They also warned of the serious security and political consequences such violations could trigger, expressing their full support for the President's domestic and international diplomatic efforts.