Somalia: Somali President Meets Northern Representatives to Bolster Unity

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held talks on Sunday with federal government and parliamentary officials representing the country's northern regions, as part of a broader national consultation aimed at strengthening unity, sovereignty and national cohesion.

The meeting focused on reinforcing national unity and countering what officials described as foreign interference, the presidency said. Mohamud listened to proposals and views from the officials on ways to safeguard Somalia's unity and statehood.

The president urged participants to shoulder their responsibilities in protecting the country's unity and strengthening state institutions, stressing the importance of national solidarity and collective action.

Officials from the federal government and parliament representing the northern regions praised Mohamud's continued efforts to defend Somalia's sovereignty and unity, according to a statement.

They pledged to fully support a national campaign aimed at preventing fragmentation and preserving the unity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The talks come amid ongoing political efforts by the federal government to consolidate national cohesion as Somalia continues its state-building process.