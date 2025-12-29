Kenya: Senate Seeks Views On Lokichar Oil Production Ambition

Nairobi — The Senate has invited the public to submit written memoranda on the South Lokichar Field Development Plan (FDP) and the associated Production Sharing Contracts for Blocks T6 and T7 in Turkana County, as the government moves closer to unlocking commercial oil production in the northwest region.

The invitation follows the tabling of the documents on 27 November 2025 and their referral to the Standing Committee on Energy for review under constitutional and statutory provisions governing natural resource exploitation.

The documents outline the proposed commercial development of six oil discoveries in the South Lokichar Basin, covering infrastructure plans, environmental safeguards, community obligations, and projected national benefits under new contracts with Gulf Energy E&P BV, the Kenyan firm set to develop the blocks previously held by Tullow Oil.

Under Article 71 of the Constitution and Section 31(3) of the Petroleum Act (Cap. 308), Parliament must conduct public participation before ratifying the field plan and contracts.

"The Field Development Plan and Production Sharing Contracts for Blocks T6 and T7 in South Lokichar, Turkana County, outline the proposed commercial development of six oil discoveries in the Lokichar Basin," the Senate said.

"The Plan and Contracts further detail infrastructure plans, environmental safeguards, community obligations, and projected national benefits."

The Senate asked stakeholders, civil society groups, and local residents to study the documents and provide feedback by Friday, 16 January 2026.

The FDP follows government approval of the plan in late November 2025, a move aimed at transitioning Kenya's oil sector from exploration to development and preparing the nation for first oil as early as late 2026.

"This is the first time an FDP has advanced to this level," said Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, reflecting on the approval and submission to Parliament.

The field plan outlines a two-phase development program: initially producing 20,000 barrels of oil per day, ultimately ramping up to 50,000 barrels per day, with an estimated $6.1 billion investment over 25 years.

The strategy emphasizes early production facilities, infrastructure, appraisal drilling, and maximizing recovery across the basin.