Uganda: Police Arrest Man Behind 'Protest Vote' Graffiti On Kampala-Kiboga-Hoima Highway

Police in Kiboga District have arrested a man suspected of orchestrating illegal political graffiti recently painted along the Kampala-Kiboga-Hoima highway, an act authorities say was intended to provoke political tension.

The suspect, Arafat Kabulwa , was arrested on December 27, 2025, during an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers from the Kiboga District Police Command in Kiyinja Village, Kyekumbya Sub-county, and Lwamata Town Council.

The graffiti, bearing the words "Protest Vote, Tovawo," had raised concern among local leaders and security agencies due to its potential to incite political unrest.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson SSP Lameck Kigozi said a search of the suspect's two residences led to the recovery of items believed to have been used in defacing the public road.

"The suspect has confessed to being part of a group that unlawfully inscribed political messages on a public highway," SSP Kigozi said. "We are actively pursuing his accomplices to ensure all those involved are brought to justice."

He noted that vandalising public infrastructure is a criminal offence and warned that such acts can inflame political tensions, particularly as the country approaches the 2026 general elections.

SSP Kigozi also cautioned young people against engaging in politically motivated activities without considering the legal consequences.

"We urge the youth to refrain from politically incited actions driven by excitement or misplaced courage. These acts may appear harmless but can have serious legal and personal consequences," he said.

Police said surveillance and monitoring in the affected areas have been heightened as investigations continue.

Authorities reiterated that the highway is a vital public asset and warned that any attempts to vandalise or misuse it will attract firm action. Members of the public were urged to remain calm and to report any suspicious activities related to political mobilisation, vandalism, or incitement.