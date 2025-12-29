Uganda: Museveni Pledges to Inject Shs1bn Each Into Kampala Mechanics Sacco

President Museveni has pledged that the government will inject Shs1 billion into each of the five mechanics' Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs) operating in the five divisions of Kampala City.

The President said the initiative will also be extended to districts within the Kampala Metropolitan Area, including Wakiso and Mukono, with each district set to receive Shs1 billion.

"We can even say Shs1 billion per division. If you say Shs5 billion for Kampala, then Wakiso Shs1 billion and Mukono Shs1 billion, that is not too much money," Museveni said.

The pledge was made at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, where the President, accompanied by the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, met mechanics and garage operators from Kampala and the surrounding metropolitan area.

During the engagement, the mechanics presented key sector priorities, including access to insurance, improved representation, and better access to tools and capital.

Museveni said the funds would be accessed by individual mechanics through their SACCOs to purchase tools, with a low-interest repayment structure.

"You will be able to borrow Shs700,000, Shs2 million or Shs4 million to buy tools. You borrow, use them, and pay back with a simple interest of six percent per annum," he said.

The President explained that he decided to increase the allocation after realising that the Shs100 million previously disbursed to each SACCO was insufficient.

He also urged mechanics in the five divisions of Kampala to form a single SACCO to improve accountability and ease fund management.

"Even during this period before elections, we are going to first add Shs200 million. After elections, we shall see what more can be done in the next budget," Museveni said, adding that he was meeting the group in his capacity as President, not as a presidential candidate.

Museveni further revealed plans for the government to purchase land and establish modern garages equipped with shared facilities, including advanced tools, breakdown services, and wheel loaders.

He emphasised that any land or equipment provided by the government would remain under government ownership and be used collectively.

"Properties we donate, like land and equipment, will remain in the name of the government. They should benefit all the intended groups," he said.

The President also questioned the utilisation of funds and equipment previously disbursed to mechanics' associations in Kampala and Masaka about a decade ago, ordering a probe into their management.

"I sent funding to mechanics and garage associations 10 years ago. Now I have come to demand accountability," Museveni said.

He dismissed claims that government had neglected mechanics, citing earlier interventions to support the sector.

Museveni also disclosed that government is reviewing a national health insurance scheme and plans to establish a separate fund for women working in garages, as well as a programme to help sex workers transition into alternative livelihoods.

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda, said mechanics in Kampala largely support the National Resistance Movement government and play a key role in the country's socio-economic transformation.

Commissioner at the National Secretariat for the Patriotism Corps and Presidential aide on youth affairs, Hellen Seku, commended the President for engaging directly with mechanics and strengthening their economic capacity.

Presidential assistant Kisakyamukama Yiga appealed for additional government support, including the purchase of land for garage operators under the Presidential Initiative for Garage Owners and Mechanics Association.

Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru said improved organisation among mechanics has helped restore order in areas such as Kiseka Market.

Several mechanic representatives from Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, and surrounding areas also presented their requests to the President during the meeting.