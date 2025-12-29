Kenya: Sifuna Labels Turkana Oil Plan 'Ruto's Biggest Scandal' Citing Masked Ownership

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has launched a scathing critique of the proposed Field Development Plan (FDP) for the Turkana oil project, warning that Kenyans risk losing meaningful benefits from the country's long-awaited petroleum resources.

Reacting to Parliament's invitation for public memoranda on the South Lokichar oil FDP, Sifuna alleged that the deal presented to lawmakers is riddled with irregularities, opaque ownership changes, and contract variations that overwhelmingly favour the oil company at the expense of the public.

The senator questioned the rapid ownership changes of Gulf Energy, the company set to produce the oil, formerly Tullow Oil, noting that its name and ownership structure shifted multiple times within weeks, and in some cases, days.

"This is Ruto's biggest scandal yet. The ownership of the company that is to produce the oil changed hands multiple times in a matter of weeks," Sifuna said.

"Your lawyer will tell you that is symptomatic of attempts to mask real ownership."

Ownership changes

Sifuna also expressed concern that the current FDP was approved by the government only days after the last ownership changes, a move he described as deeply suspicious and in need of closer scrutiny by Parliament and the public.

At the heart of his criticism is a major revision of the production sharing contract, particularly a November 25, 2025 amendment that significantly increased the maximum recoverable cost for petroleum production from 55 per cent to 85 per cent.

The Senator highlighted amendments to Clause 27(2)(b) on the same day, which expanded the definition of capital expenditure to include labour, fuel, repairs, maintenance, hauling, mobilisation, supplies, and even decommissioning costs.

"This effectively means almost all operational expenses can now be recovered before the government earns anything from the oil," Sifuna said.

He further accused the government of deliberately undermining the Local Content Act, which requires oil companies to prioritize locally available labour, goods, and services, claiming that the current agreement with Gulf Energy is structured to exempt the company from complying with the law.

Parliament is currently receiving public submissions on the Turkana oil FDP, with the Senate expected to play a key role in reviewing and approving the plan.

Sifuna urged Kenyans to actively participate in the process, arguing that the decisions made now will determine whether the country ever benefits from its oil resources.