Somalia: Somali Army Kills 15 Al-Shabaab Fighters in Bakool Region Operation

29 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's national army has carried out a planned security operation in the Moora Gaabey area, about 30 kilometres northeast of Xudur, the administrative centre of Bakool region, military officials said.

The operation targeted hideouts used by Al-Shabaab militants and resulted in the killing of 15 members of the group, including three senior leaders, according to the Somali National Army.

The army said the commanders were directly involved in insecurity and attacks against local civilians.

The raid forms part of ongoing efforts by government forces to dismantle militant networks and improve security and stability, while protecting civilians across the country.

Somalia's Ministry of Defence and the Somali National Army said operations against militant groups would continue until lasting peace and full stability are achieved nationwide.

