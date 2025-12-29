Namibia: No Festive Celebration for Mother of Missing Spencer Nakale

For five years, the festive season has been without joy for Julia Ndafyaalako (33), the mother of Spencer Mandela Nakale.

Spencer went missing at Lüderitz on 28 December 2020 at the age of three.

He disappeared at Area 7 three days after Christmas at his aunt Helena Bisof's place, where he slept over the night before his disappearance.

Sunday marked five years since Spencer had gone missing.

Ndafyaalako on Sunday said the police have gone silent for the past 11 months, leaving her family with unanswered questions, unhealed wounds, and a festive season marked by grief instead of celebrations despite information the family has provided.

She said the festive season is a painful reminder of her son's disappearance, adding that she no longer celebrates Christmas or New Year's Day.

"The pain of not knowing where my son is makes it too hard to be around family or friends, but I keep hoping someone will tell the truth about what happened," she said.

The police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Spencer was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pants and sandals when he went missing.

