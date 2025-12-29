Ethiopia: Manufacturers Pledge to Support Ethiopia's Green Economy Development

Addis Ababa — Manufacturers have reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the country's green economy in alignment with government initiatives.

The second Green Mobility Exhibition and Forum 2025 opened yesterday at the Addis International Convention Center, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh.

The event showcased a range of innovations in renewable energy and electric mobility.

Michael Kassa, Managing Director of BEAEKA General Business PLC, announced the company's first major project to assemble large electric vehicles in partnership with China's Shacman Motors Incorporated.

He stated that assembly operations will commence in four months and highlighted a significant step forward in local manufacturing capacity.

Setegn Engdaw, Group Communication Officer at Belayneh Kinde, on his part, noted the exhibition's role in presenting the company's renewable energy vehicles.

These vehicles are designed to be cost-effective and mitigate air pollution, he stated, adding that the expo offers a valuable platform to demonstrate their efforts.

Bareo Hassen, State Minister of Transport and Logistics, outlined Ethiopia's proactive stance on renewable energy vehicles, emphasizing improvements in standards and policy frameworks that position the country as a continental leader.

He revealed plans to increase the number of electric vehicles to 500,000 by 2030, stressing that the exhibition plays a crucial role in attracting investments and fostering collaboration to reach this goal.

The Ethio-Green Mobility Week serves as a vital forum for dialogue and partnership-building to accelerate Ethiopia's green economy initiatives.