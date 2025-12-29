South Africa: Doornkop Building Collapse to Be Investigated

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has requested an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of a building in Doornkop, Johannesburg.

The tragic incident claimed the lives of three people, including a child. Three others have been taken to hospital with injuries.

"This is a deeply distressing incident. My thoughts and condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and with all those who were injured as a result of this tragic collapse.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, we are committed to accountability and to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to strengthen safety and oversight across the construction sector, in order to protect both workers and the public.

"We will respect due process and will cooperate fully with all regulatory bodies throughout the investigation. The safety of construction workers and the public remains our utmost priority. There will be a thorough investigation, and once all the facts have been established, appropriate action will be taken," Macpherson said.

According to the department, the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) has been requested to investigate the cause of the collapse, "identify any responsible parties, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar incidents in future".

"The Minister emphasised that the investigation will be thorough and transparent, and conducted with full cooperation with relevant regulatory authorities.

"He reaffirmed that the safety of construction workers and the public remains the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure's highest priority, and that appropriate action will be taken once all the facts have been established," the department said.