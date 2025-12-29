South Africa: Search Underway for SANDF Member Swept Away in Flooded River

A search is underway for a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member, who was swept away while attempted to cross a heavily flooded river during a routine patrol at the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga.

According to the SANDF, the incident occurred on Christmas when a military vehicle carrying two members of the SANDF Military Police attempted to cross a river while conducting their duties during the execution of Operation Corona.

"Tragically, the body of one SANDF member has since been recovered. The second member remains missing.

"An extensive search and rescue operation is currently underway. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Rescue Team, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter, continues to search for the missing member.

"The rescue mission remains ongoing, and all efforts are being made to locate the member as quickly as possible," the SANDF said in a statement.

The operation remains ongoing and the media is requested to "provide space to allow search and rescue efforts to continue and to enable the families to be duly informed and supported".

"The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (retired) Bantu Holomisa, Richard Hlophe together with the Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede, as well as the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya, have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased member.

"They have also expressed their deep concern and solidarity with the family of the missing member during this difficult time," the statement said.