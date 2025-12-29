South Africa: KZN Road Safety Operations Net 100

29 December 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 100 people have been arrested in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, by the officers of the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) for violating various traffic laws this past weekend.

The arrests were part of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation aimed at ensuring road safety, tackling drunk driving, reckless driving, illegal activities - such as undocumented foreign truck drivers with fake licences - and ensuring roadworthiness.

"The #NenzaniLaEzweni Operation is a resounding success and very effective. This morning, we are observing many visitors returning home after spending quality time in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal," MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said on Monday.

Between 6am and 7am, the province recorded more than 600 cars passing through the Marrianhill Toll Plaza.

"Throughout the festive season, we are ensuring the safety of national and international visitors on our roads. Equally, we are prioritising the safety of the people of this province who are using our road networks.

"The energized Road Traffic Inspectorate team is ensuring visibility today. We warn motorists of zero tolerance against anyone who is violating the National Road Traffic Act," the MEC said.

