Kenya: Maraga to Lead Movement Against Ruto's Plan to Scrap Term Limits

Nairobi — Retired Chief Justice David Maraga has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government of plotting to abolish presidential term limits in a bid to extend President William Ruto's stay in power.

Maraga said proposals to amend the Constitution are politically motivated and pose a grave threat to Kenya's 2010 Constitution and democratic governance.

"The sanctity of our supreme law is once again under threat by the Ruto regime and its faithful handlers. Kenyans, [be] warned," Maraga said in a statement on Monday.

"The prime object of the regime's current drive to amend the Constitution is to extend Ruto's presidential term. The other proposals are camouflages."

He warned that Kenyans must resist any attempts to erode constitutional safeguards for political convenience.

"We will not sit idly by while the foundation of our democracy is eroded. I have committed myself to lead the Ukatiba Movement," Maraga added.

Maraga dismissed claims the 2010 Constitution, widely regarded at its promulgation as one of Africa's most progressive, requires review instead accusing political actors of undermining it over their unwillingness to comply with its provisions.

The 2027 presidential hopeful dismissed calls for constitutional revisions as unnecessary, describing them as a diversion from pressing economic and social challenges facing ordinary Kenyans.

'Illegal bureaucracy'

He said the Ukatiba Movement upholds strict fidelity to the Constitution and seeks to protect Kenyans from an expanded and illegal bureaucracy, while ensuring that sovereignty remains with the people.

The remarks come amid growing debate over constitutional reform following comments by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who proposed holding a constitutional referendum alongside the 2027 General Election to address what he described as unresolved governance issues in the 2010 Constitution.

Mudavadi warned that outstanding matters--such as outdated constituency boundaries and census-related deadlocks--could undermine governance.

He argued that a concurrent referendum would be cost-effective and necessary to address structural challenges, including implementation of the two-thirds gender rule, review of electoral boundaries, and alignment of Kenya's political architecture with contemporary needs.

Mudavadi framed the proposal as a safeguard for democracy rather than a purely political exercise.

The suggestion has drawn mixed reactions, with some leaders supporting the idea, whilecritics have questioned the timing and motives, describing it as a potential distraction or government tactic.