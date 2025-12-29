Sudan: Japan to Extend $6 Million Humanitarian Grant to Sudan

29 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Tokyo, Dec. 29, 2025 (SUNA) - The Japanese government has decided to extend a $6 million humanitarian grant to Sudan as part of its sustained and continued support for the Sudanese people.

The assistance will be used to provide a range of relief supplies to war-affected displaced persons (IDPs), including food, health items, and other essential materials. Distribution of the aid will be carried out through United Nations agencies, notably UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Sudan's Ambassador to Japan, Al-Rayah Haidoub, commended Japan's continued support for the Sudanese people and expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the Japanese government. He affirmed Japan's longstanding commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation through several development projects in various sectors, particularly health, water, and agriculture.

