Sudan: Al-Burhan - No Truce or Ceasefire While the Rebel Militia Remains On Any Inch of the Homeland

TSC President: Those Who Had Previously Urged the Government to Yield Should Now Instead Advise the Militia to Surrender

Ankara, Dec. 28, 2025 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, said Sudan will not accept a truce or a ceasefire so long as the rebel militia remains on any inch of the country.

Speaking during a meeting with Sudanese and Turkish community figures, civil society organizations, and media representatives at the Sudanese Embassy in Ankara, Al-Burhan said the initiative presented by Prime Minister Kamil Idris at the United Nations in New York is a Government of Sudan initiative to address the crisis. He noted that the initiative has been endorsed by both the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers, to be followed by meetings of the Security and Defense Council to establish mechanisms enabling all state institutions to adopt and promote it as the sole initiative capable of meeting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

"We are not advocates of war," Al-Burhan said, explaining that he had spoken a year ago with President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about the need to halt support provided to the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He added that the UAE president had pledged to do so but failed to honour that commitment.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the Sudanese delegation also confronted the UAE delegation again in the United States in the presence of representatives of the Quartet mechanism, adding that the UAE side was unable to defend its position and instead escalated its stance against Sudan. "This prompted us to tell the other Quartet members that the UAE should not be a partner in the solution, as it does not wish to listen to us or respond to our demands," he said.

Al-Burhan stated that Sudan fully trusts the intentions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as the positive signals shown by the U.S. administration, expressing confidence in their ability to address the crisis and sustain peace in Sudan in the future. He called on U.S. President to view the Sudanese issue from the perspective of Sudanese citizens, saying he is capable of resolving the crisis, particularly as he seeks to be "a man of peace" this year.

Reiterating his confidence in defeating the rebellion, Al-Burhan said that those who had previously urged the government to yield should now instead advise the militia to surrender, reaffirming his certainty of victory over the rebel forces.

He underscored the necessity of a military solution prior to a political one, adding, "A military solution does not necessarily end in fighting; it can also end in surrender."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Al-Burhan sent a message that Sudan is not weak and is capable of confronting any aggression, citing the strength of popular will and its rallying around the national army. He said Sudan's foreign policy toward neighbouring countries is clear, stressing that Sudan has never been an aggressor against any neighbouring state. While acknowledging the regional repercussions of the current war, he said Sudan will not respond to neighbouring countries with hostility, while reserving its right to defend the Sudanese state. "We are aware of troop build-ups here and there, and Sudan is not a weak state," he added.

TSC President praised the advanced level of Sudanese-Turkish relations, announcing that relations with the Republic of Turkey will henceforth become a strategic, forward-looking partnership. He pointed to bureaucratic complexities that have delayed the implementation of some bilateral agreements and pledged to remove all impediments facing Turkish investments in Sudan, including lifting entry visa requirements for Turkish businesspersons.

He said reconstruction, infrastructure, and energy projects require Turkey's extensive expertise in these fields. Al-Burhan also highlighted Turkey's recognized contributions to peace initiatives in the region, including in Gaza and other global developments, and cited its experience in addressing the crisis with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a model worth emulating. He said Sudan has therefore requested Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, given his experience and relationships, to intervene to help Sudan reach a solution to its crisis.

Al-Burhan said President Erdoğan welcomed the request and affirmed his confidence in the Turkish president's ability to help resolve the crisis.