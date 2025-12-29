Namibia: How Much Namibian Private Schools Will Cost You in 2026

The cost of enrolling a child in a private school in Namibia will average N$61 800 for Grade 1 and N$79 500 for Grade 12 in 2026, according to a survey on private education costs conducted by The Brief.

The survey shows that, on average, the lowest-priced private school will cost parents about N$40 000 per child per year, while fees at the upper end reach N$160,000 annually.

Across most institutions, tuition rises steadily as pupils progress through school, reflecting an average 28% increase from entry level to final year.

Windhoek International School emerged as the most expensive private school surveyed.

Parents of Grade 1 pupils are expected to pay about N$85 000 in 2026, rising to N$160 000 for Grade 12, the highest level recorded in the survey.

St Paul's College follows, with fees of roughly N$75 000 for Grade 1 and N$110 000 for Grade 12.

At Windhoek Gymnasium, owned by Curro Holdings, fees for 2026 stand at N$70 000 for Grade 1 and N$90 000 for Grade 12.

The school remains one of the few top-tier institutions where pricing remains relatively stable and predictable across grades.

Deutsche Höhere Privatschule Windhoek (DHPS) charges N$65 000 per year for Grade 1 and N$90 000 for Grade 12, while St George's Diocesan School is in a similar range, at N$65 000 for Grade 1 and N$85 000 for Grade 12.

At the coast, Walvis Bay Gymnasium charges N$70 000 for Grade 1 and N$75 000 for Grade 12, maintaining a narrower gap between junior and senior grades than most Windhoek-based schools.

Among mid-range and more affordable options, Windhoek Afrikaans Private Skool charges N$60 000 for Grade 1 and N$65 000 for Grade 12, while Rosewood Academy ranges from N$55 000 to N$60 000 across the same grades.

At smaller towns, Gobabis Gymnasium charges N$50 000 for Grade 1 and N$55 000 for Grade 12.

At the lower end of the fee spectrum, Amazing Kids Academy charges N$40 000 for Grade 1 and N$45 000 for Grade 12, while Waldorf School Windhoek remains the most affordable institution surveyed, with fees of N$35 000 for Grade 1 and N$40 000 for Grade 12.

The survey also notes that private education costs in the region remain high.

In South Africa, Hilton College, one of the country's most prestigious boarding schools, has set its annual fees at about R410 000 for 2026, retaining its position as the most expensive secondary school in southern Africa.

While private schooling in Namibia continues to attract parents seeking smaller classes, international curricula and perceived stronger academic outcomes, the 2026 figures emphasise that such education remains financially out of reach for many households.

For most families, the decision to opt for private education continues to involve a difficult trade-off between affordability and perceived quality.

