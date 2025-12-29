Namibia: Ovambanderu Garden Project Progressing, Councillor Says

Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) councillor Kotoree Kaukuata says a community garden project at Epukiro in the Omaheke region is moving in the right direction following its generation of a profit of N$5 000 from its first harvest.

Established in 2024, the 1.5-hectare garden, named Omutize Dr Gerson Kunomundu Katjirua, aims to promote food security and the OTA's self-sustenance.

Kaukuata, who is spearheading the marketing of the project, shared with Nampa that the community began reaping benefits from the garden after the first produce was sold at a recent permit day at Epukiro Post 3.

"We are moving in the right path, and happy to see the community reaping from our garden. Our objectives are going to be met and we will plant more crops for the community," said Kaukuata.

Noting that carrots, onions, watermelons and sweet potatoes are currently planted in the garden, he added that they plan to add crops like potatoes, tomatoes, butternuts, beans and maize, depending on the season.

Kaukuata further told Nampa the project donated its produce at funerals and to members of marginalised communities in the Epukiro constituency.

"In future, we will assist schools, needy communities in our settlement, Omaheke region and the country at large. This is just the beginning and the future looks bright here," he said.

Currently, the Omutize Dr Gerson Kunomundu Katjirua garden employs 11 temporary workers and has a mission to employ seven full-time employees by next year.

"We are happy with this progress and we deposited a reasonable amount in the OTA from our first sale. We will put in more effort and become self-sustainable," he said. - Nampa

