Namibia: Mkwamalanga Football Tournament Brings Teams Together for Festive Football

A festive football tournament held in the Ohangwena Region on 25 and 26 December successfully brought together teams from different league levels in a spirit of unity, competition and community giving.

A total of 19 teams took part in the tournament. These included nine teams from the third division, eight from the second division and two first-division teams. All teams competed on equal footing, creating exciting and competitive matches throughout the tournament.

Joseph Hailombe, president of Mkwamalanga FC, the team that organised the Mkwamalanga tournament, says: "The main aim of the tournament was to unite all football teams in the region that are affiliated to the Namibia Football Association (NFA), regardless of their league status." The competition was also organised as a Christmas give-back initiative, with sponsors giving back to the community through sport.

The tournament was won by 11 Bullets FC, a second-division side, who caused an upset by beating first-division team Oshikango Chiefs 2-1 in the final. Mkwamalanga FC finished third after beating Omafo United FC 3-0 in the third-place playoff.

The winning team, 11 Bullets FC, walked away with N$15 000, playing gear, 20 gold medals and a football. Oshikango Chiefs, who finished second, received N$8 000, playing gear, 20 silver medals and a ball. Third-placed Mkwamalanga FC received N$5 000, 20 bronze medals and a ball, while the fourth-placed team received N$2 000 and a ball. Players of the match were awarded in all games played during the tournament and all other teams that participated were each awarded with a football for their participation.

"I was really impressed by the players of third-division teams, how they were competing among the senior teams, but the most outstanding player of the tournament was Heita Absai of 11 Bullets FC," says Hailombe.

According to Hailombe, the tournament ran smoothly and was well coordinated, with no major challenges experienced. The overall level of football was described as competitive, showing that the gap between divisions, especially between the second division and nearby leagues, is not very wide.

The tournament received positive response from the community. Supporters, vendors and football lovers turned out in large numbers, making it a lively, festive event. It was the first tournament in the region to target only registered NFA teams while allowing them to compete on equal terms.

The competition had a strong impact on local football development, especially for young players, whose confidence was boosted by playing against teams from higher leagues.

Organisers confirmed that the tournament will continue as an annual event, with plans to improve marketing to attract even more teams from across the region.

Special thanks was extended to BPI Technologies for sponsoring the tournament, as well as the Mkwamalanga tournament organisers, participating teams, vendors and supporters.

One of the most remarkable gestures by the sponsor was the provision of lunch to attendees over the two days of the competition.

A BPI Technologies representative said: "We are proud to have sponsored this football tournament as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting the communities in which we operate."

BPI Technologies continued to say: "We believe that strong communities are built through opportunity, teamwork and shared purpose, and sport plays a vital role in bringing people together, especially our youth. We are happy that the community and football lovers in the community showed up and responded positively to this initiative, which made it a resounding success."

