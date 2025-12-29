Namibia: Master Lock Comanche Wins Sydney-Hobart Ocean Race for Fifth Time

Master Lock Comanche took line honours in the 80th Sydney-Hobart ocean race on Sunday, ending LawConnect's bid for a third straight title.

It was the fifth line honours victory in the 628-nautical-mile bluewater classic for the 100-foot supermaxi Comanche, which was skippered by Matt Allen and James Mayo.

The yacht crossed the finish line on the River Derwent in Tasmania's capital Hobart in two days, five hours, three minutes and 36 seconds, greeted by beaming sunshine and hundreds of supporters.

Comanche holds the race record set in its 2017 victory when finishing in one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds. Comanche also won line honours in 2015, 2019 and 2022.

Allen and Mayo navigated a tricky final day as the wind changed to a light northeasterly, the crew having earlier battled strong southerly winds over the first 24 hours after leaving Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

SHK Scallywag 100 overtook Comanche and LawConnect early on Sunday to lead for several hours working down Tasmania's east coast, the three yachts within one mile of each other.

"We had a great lead during the race," Comanche skipper Allen said. "It evaporated this morning, and we had to effectively restart.

"We've never seen anything like that in the Sydney to Hobart race where all the boats were so close together."

LawConnect, seeking a third-straight line honours title under skipper Christian Beck, suffered a tear to its sail during the second night.

Beck said he considered retiring because significant repairs were needed that cost LawConnect the chance of a hat-trick.

Comanche soared clear as the lead trio neared Tasman Island and rounded for home, building a lead of nine nautical miles as they moved up the Derwent River.

"We wanted to really defend from inside the coast, closer to the coastline," Allen said of Comanche's tactics.

"That eventually worked for us, the breeze filled in from inshore and we got the lead back and just extended throughout the day."

Allen and Mayo had to retire during the 2024 race due to significant mainsail damage.

This year's race saw early southerly winds battering the 128-strong fleet and causing heavy seas.

Mayo said two of his crew were affected, one before they'd even left Sydney Harbour.

"Three minutes after the start we lost the bowman, he suffered a pretty bad injury, maybe some broken ribs," Mayo said.

Another of their crew was hurt falling out of their bunk in rough seas.

LawConnect came in second, 47 minutes back from Comanche, while Scallywag was a further 24 minutes behind in third.

More than a quarter of the field had retired from the race by Sunday morning, either with boat damage or because their crews were suffering from severe sea sickness.

The overall winner of the race, taking into account handicap ratings such as yacht size, will be decided in the coming days.

