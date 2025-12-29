Uganda: ABM Residents Run to Support Expectant Mothers With Mama Kits

Residents of Abim District have used the festive season to raise funds and create awareness for maternal health through a community marathon aimed at supporting expectant mothers with Mama Kits.

The Abim Impact Marathon attracted dozens of participants who took part in a 10-kilometre run around Abim Town, while others joined a shorter five-kilometre race.

The initiative sought to raise funds to procure Mama Kits for expectant mothers who struggle to afford essential delivery supplies.

Jackson Okello, the Team Leader of the Abim Impact Marathon, said the goal is to purchase at least 300 Mama Kits for vulnerable mothers across the district.

"Our aim is to fundraise and buy 300 Mama Kits," Okello said. "We organised a 10-kilometre race for long-distance runners and a five-kilometre run for those who could not manage the longer distance."

Expectant mothers were among the participants. Florence Apio Obonyo, who joined the run, said she understands firsthand the importance of Mama Kits during childbirth.

"I decided to participate because I am a mother," she said. "I know how important the Mama Kit is for a safe delivery."

Health workers in Abim say the shortage of Mama Kits remains a major challenge, with many families unable to afford them. Dr. David Olanya, a Medical Officer at Abim General Hospital, noted that government and partner supplies are often insufficient.

"Sometimes the supplies we receive are not enough," Dr. Olanya said. "The availability of Mama Kits encourages mothers to attend antenatal care and deliver at health facilities."

Beyond maternal health, the marathon also highlighted Abim's tourism potential. As runners moved through different parts of the town, attention was drawn to the scenic Labwor Hills.

Conservationist Emmanuel Achilla said Abim is endowed with unique natural features that could boost tourism in the region if well promoted.

The marathon started at Abim Secondary School, with runners completing a circuit through the town before converging for short relay races. The event concluded with a traditional bull dance, adding a cultural dimension to the health and tourism campaign.

District leaders welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely support for expectant mothers. Jasper Okoo, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner, said the Mama Kits will enable mothers to seek care at health facilities without fear or embarrassment.

"These kits will allow mothers to go to health centres freely without worrying about what they lack," Okoo said.

Lt. Col. Christopher Nyero, who also joined the run, said the participation of leaders, health workers, and residents demonstrated solidarity with the community.

Organisers say the Abim Impact Marathon will be held annually to continue supporting maternal health while promoting tourism in Abim District.