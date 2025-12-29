Sudan: CBOS Launches Electronic Integration of Import and Export Transactions Via Baldna Platform

28 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- As part of its efforts to fully digitize import and export transactions and link them with national payment systems, the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has inaugurated the electronic integration of its import and export system with the Baldna e-Government Platform.

The first fully electronic foreign trade export contract was successfully executed through the platform, which enables secure data exchange and transaction processing between government entities. Baldna connects the systems of relevant ministries and institutions, allowing transactions to be sent and received electronically without paper-based procedures. The integration is expected to enhance process control, improve oversight, and simplify foreign trade operations for companies and business owners.

CBOS Governor Amina Mirghani expressed her gratitude to the technical and IT teams from CBOS and relevant ministries for their efforts in implementing the electronic linkage, praising their role in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

The digital integration represents a key step in Sudan's broader digital transformation strategy, advancing transparency, efficiency, and modernization of government services in support of the country's economic development.

