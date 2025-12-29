Sudan: The Army Expresses Concern Over RSF Drone Assault On Chad Garrison

press release

- The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said on Saturday they were following with concern a drone attack that targeted the Tine garrison in eastern Chad, which was carried out by a drone belonging to the rebel Rapid Support Militia (RSF) militia, killing two soldiers of the Chadian Armed Forces.

In a statement, SAF extended condolences to the leadership and people of Chad, as well as to the families of the victims, and affirmed their solidarity with Chad in confronting threats to regional security and stability.

Below is the statement text:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

General Command of the Sudanese Armed Forces

Saturday, 27th December 2025

Statement

The Sudanese Armed Forces have followed with deep concern the attack that targeted the Tine garrison in the Republic of Chad, carried out by a drone belonging to the terrorist Rapid Support Militia (Janjaweed), which resulted in the killing of two soldiers of the Chadian Armed Forces.

The Sudanese Armed Forces extend their sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the leadership and people of the Republic of Chad, as well as to the families of the victims. The Sudanese Armed Forces affirm their full solidarity with the brothers in Chad and stand alongside them in confronting all threats to the security and stability of the region.

The Sudanese Armed Forces also affirm that the Sudanese Tine area is under their full control, with all civilian and security state institutions operating there on a regular basis. No hostile activities have been recorded from this area toward the territories of neighbouring countries.

The rebel Rapid Support Militia has persistently used drones to carry out cross-border hostile acts, in an attempt to create tensions between Sudan and neighbouring states, as part of its plan to undermine regional stability and drag the region into a state of chaos.

The Sudanese Armed Forces stress the importance of activating mechanisms of coordination and joint cooperation between Sudan and Chad, particularly the joint forces and border security committees, in order to ensure border control and prevent their exploitation by the terrorist militia.

The Sudanese Armed Forces reaffirm their full commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness, respect for the sovereignty of states, and joint action with the brothers in Chad and all countries of the region to achieve security and stability.

Office of the Official Spokesperson of the Sudanese Armed Forces