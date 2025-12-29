Sudan: Cabinet Minister Reviews Khartoum Government Sites Ahead of Return

28 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Limia Abdel-Ghaffar has launched her field tour of government premises in preparation for the return of executive institutions to Khartoum, starting with a visit to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

During the visit, Dr. Limia Abdel-Ghaffar received a detailed briefing from the Minister of Youth and Sports and several directorate directors on the status of ongoing preparations, rehabilitation efforts, and key programmes and activities of the ministry and its affiliated bodies.

The tour also included a visit to the Secretariat-General of Khartoum State Government, reinforcing coordination with the state authorities under the institutional-return programme.

Wali of Khartoum State affirmed the stability of the state and the feasibility of reinstating government institutions, highlighting his administration's readiness to support efforts to restore the capital and resume operations from Khartoum.

As part of her field visits, the Minister also inspected the Telecommunications Tower, reviewing the extent of damage sustained and ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation work.

