Sudan: Al-Mansouri Emphasizes Importance of Applied Research in Developing Livestock Sector

28 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Animal Resources and Fisheries, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tijani Al-Mansouri, emphasized the importance of advanced applied research in upgrading and developing the animal resources sector. This came during the meeting he held with the Higher Council for Animal Resources in the Northern State, the Commissioner of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in the state, and the Faculty of Agriculture at Dongola University.

The meeting explored creating partnerships with these entities to benefit from research in the field of improving breeds and local strains. It also discussed the possibility of establishing projects on lands owned by Dongola University, particularly setting up business incubators and poultry production, in addition to breeding calves for export. The meeting further considered projects for businesspersons outside the fund, specifically investing in scorpion and snake venom, and establishing crocodile farms to support the treasury with hard currency.

The meeting agreed to accelerate steps to implement these projects so that they may be reflected in people's livelihoods.

