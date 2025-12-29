Sudan: Al-Esir Highlights National Media's Role in Public Outreach

28 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

-- Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism Khalid Al-Esir underscored the pivotal role of national media in shaping public awareness, safeguarding the homeland, preserving truth amid rumours and information warfare, and protecting the social fabric. He paid tribute to all martyrs, including media professionals, wished a speedy recovery for the wounded, and a safe return for those missing or abducted.

His remarks came during the workshop on "The Media Space Under the Civilian Government" held at Al-Rabwa Hotel in Port Sudan, attended by Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Malik Agar, media experts, and professionals.

Al-Esir also praised TSC President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chiefs of Staff, officers, soldiers, and all supporting forces on the occasion of Independence celebrations, and commended General Malik Agar for his support of media initiatives.

He lauded the steadfastness of the Armed Forces in defending national sovereignty and highlighted the contributions of Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris and government ministries to national healing, noting that building a professional, free, and responsible national media requires strong solidarity and cohesion.

Al-Eisir expressed confidence that the workshop would produce practical, evidence-based recommendations to strengthen professional, free, and responsible media, where the voice of truth prevails.

