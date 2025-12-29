Sudan: Doctors - 200 Killed, Including Women, Children, in RSF North Darfur Attack

North Darfur — The Sudanese Doctors Network confirmed the killing of more than 200 people, including children, women, and men, according to sources, indicating that they were targeted and killed on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambro Sarba and Abu Qumra in North Darfur following an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, on Wednesday, the forces of the Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) Alliance claimed that they had taken control of the Abu Gamra and Um Baru u areas in North Darfur, following military operations against the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Joint Force.

RSF: 'Civilians are not being targeted'

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, she confirmed that civilians in these areas are not being targeted, stressing that her primary duty is to protect the population, end the presence of armed pockets, and put an end to violence and chaos.

It announced the deployment of teams to protect civilians and secure roads and public places in Karnoi locality and surrounding areas, in preparation for handing over security duties later to the Federal Police forces, and to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the population.

Ethnic targeting

Mohamed Hassan, spokesman for the doctors network, told Radio Dabanga that the victims in these areas were targeted on an ethnic basis in the areas of Ambro, Sarba and Abu Qumra following the attack on them by the RSF, in continuation of their violations of all humanitarian and international laws.

He added: According to survivors, people were terrified by the RSF invasion of those areas, especially when they started burning some houses, and took some men and shot them in front of their families.

He pointed out that following those events, the survivors began their displacement journey along rough roads and did not take sufficient food supplies with them, indicating that the areas they reached suffer from a shortage of food and health services.

He told Radio Dabanga: "We in the Sudanese Doctors Network affirm that the continuation of violations in those areas will drive thousands of civilians towards Chad in the largest refugee exodus these areas have witnessed. He stressed that international silence and inaction in taking deterrent measures constitute indirect complicity in these humanitarian tragedies."

Joint force of movements

The joint force of armed movements in Darfur said in a statement on Thursday that it had repelled attacks launched by the RSF on a number of areas in the northern part of North Darfur State.

The force said in its statement that the RSF had intensified their attacks on areas including Abu Qumra and its surroundings, in an attempt to impose control by force, by targeting civilians and displaced people fleeing the city of El Fasher.

In the same context, the doctors network issued a statement, which Radio Dabanga reviewed, confirming that these crimes have caused widespread waves of displacement towards Chad, fleeing from armed attacks. The displaced and refugees are living in extremely complex humanitarian conditions, characterized by a severe shortage of food and drinking water, deteriorating health services, and the absence of safe shelter, which threatens the lives of thousands, especially children, women, and the elderly.

The doctors network called for an immediate halt to the attacks to stop the displacement that began in these areas as a result of the mass killings. It also demanded safe and unrestricted humanitarian access for medical and relief aid, along with urgent support for the displaced and refugees.