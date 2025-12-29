Sudan: IOM - 7,000+ Displaced From Amro and Karnoi in North Darfur

International Organization for Migration
Large-scale displacement from the Ambro and Karnoi areas of North Darfur.
29 December 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Amro / Karnoi — The International Organization for Migration reports that more than 7,00 people were displaced from the Ambro and Karnoi areas of North Darfur on Thursday and Friday. The two areas witnessed attacks by the Rapid Support Forces during the past week, during which they announced their control over the two areas and their advance towards Tina, before the popular resistance announced that it continued to control the same areas. Social media circulated posts confirming the killing of a number of Rapid Support Forces leaders and soldiers.

According to a report by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the affected areas included the town of Umbro and several surrounding villages, as well as the town of Karnoi in North Darfur. The report indicated that people were displaced to various areas within the Umbro and Karnoi localities.

Thousands displaced from Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that 3,100 people were displaced from Kadugli between Wednesday and Friday. The IOM stated in its report that the displaced arrived in various locations across the localities of Talodi, Abu Kershola, Abu Jubaiha, and Habila in South Kordofan, as well as in the localities of El Rahad and Sheikan in North Kordofan, and in locations within White Nile state.

In South Kordofan as well, the International Organization for Migration said that 780 people were displaced from the city of Dilling between Wednesday and Friday, due to deteriorating security conditions.

South Kordofan is witnessing fighting between the armed forces on one side, and the alliance that includes the SPLM-N led by El Hilu and the Rapid Support Forces on the other.

