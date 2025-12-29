Algeria's Volz Raises $5m in Record Series a Round

Algeria-based traveltech startup VOLZ has raised about $5 million in a Series A funding round led by a consortium of private investors under Tell Group, with participation from Groupe GIBA.

The deal was announced in December at the African Startup Conference in Algiers and is the largest startup funding round raised in local currency in Algeria. It also marks the first exit of the Algerian Startup Fund, which recorded a return of more than three times its initial investment.

Founded in 2023 by Mohamed Abdelhadi Mezi and Hacene Seghier, VOLZ operates a flight-booking platform that allows travelers to search and compare multiple airlines while paying in Algerian dinars. Customers can complete transactions online or opt for cash-on-delivery, a feature designed to match local payment habits.

The company stated that the new capital will be utilized to introduce additional consumer and corporate travel products, enhance its presence in Algeria, and expand into North and West Africa. VOLZ is also preparing to launch a corporate travel offering aimed at helping businesses manage and optimize travel spending.

Investors cited the platform's rapid growth, local-market focus, and ability to digitize a fragmented travel sector as key reasons for backing the company.

Key Takeaways

VOLZ's fundraising highlights a shift in Algeria's technology landscape, where startups are beginning to attract larger pools of private capital after years of limited deal activity. The exit of the Algerian Startup Fund is a milestone for the country's state-backed venture efforts, offering proof that early public capital can catalyze viable private investment. For local founders, the deal sets a benchmark for funding size and valuation in dinars, reducing reliance on foreign-currency rounds. VOLZ's model also reflects a broader trend across Africa: platforms that adapt global digital services to local realities, such as cash payments and domestic currencies, are scaling faster than those that rely solely on international standards. As the company expands regionally, its progress will be watched as a test case for whether Algerian startups can build products that compete beyond their home market while still rooted in local consumer behavior.