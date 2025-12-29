Egypt's Ivoiceup Raises Funding Led By A15 to Expand Ethics Platform

Egypt-based iVoiceUp has closed an investment round led by A15 to support its expansion across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2019 by Ahmed Genedy, iVoiceUp operates an AI-powered ethics and whistleblowing case management platform that helps organizations detect, manage, and analyze misconduct. The system covers financial crimes such as fraud, corruption, and embezzlement, as well as workplace issues including harassment and discrimination.

The company said the funding will be used to deepen its presence across the Middle East and North Africa and to roll out new product capabilities. iVoiceUp is already used by large organizations in the region and supports reporting by employees, suppliers, and other stakeholders through anonymous digital channels.

Its platform includes tools such as two-way anonymous communication, voice pitch masking, and AI-driven analysis to help management identify patterns and address risks before they escalate. The system is designed to work across distributed operations and is also used by private equity firms and family offices to monitor compliance risks across portfolio companies.

A15 said the investment reflects confidence in iVoiceUp's ability to combine technology with governance needs in a region where regulatory and reputational risks are rising.

Key Takeaways

iVoiceUp's funding highlights growing demand in the Middle East for digital tools that strengthen corporate governance and compliance. As companies expand across borders in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, oversight has become more complex. Regulators, investors, and boards are placing greater emphasis on transparency, internal controls, and early detection of misconduct. Platforms like iVoiceUp are filling gaps left by traditional compliance systems, especially in organizations with large, distributed, or blue-collar workforces. Anonymous reporting tools reduce barriers to speaking up, while data analysis helps management spot recurring risks. The deal also reflects a broader shift among regional investors such as A15 toward backing enterprise software that addresses structural needs, not just consumer growth. As enforcement tightens and global investors demand stronger governance standards, ethics and compliance technology is becoming a core layer of enterprise infrastructure rather than a peripheral function.