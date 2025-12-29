Egypt: Nawah Scientific Bags $23m to Expand Cloud Lab Network

Nawah Scientific, an Egypt-based deeptech company, has raised $23 million in a Series A round made up of equity and debt, as it marks ten years since it was founded.

The round was led by Life Ventures Holding, with participation from Den Ventures, Empire M, AfricInvest and Elsewedy, alongside banks and angel investors.

Founded in 2015 by Omar Saqr, Nawah operates a cloud lab model that allows companies and researchers to access advanced testing services remotely. Its activities span four units: life sciences, food and agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and certified reference materials.

The company said the funding will be used to build a global research and development center in Rwanda, double laboratory capacity in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and expand into North Africa and Europe.

Over the past decade, Nawah has processed more than one million samples, built a team of about one hundred sixty researchers, and served clients in more than thirty countries. The company says its model helps reduce the cost and time required to access high-end laboratory infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets.

Key Takeaways

Nawah's Series A highlights a growing shift in how scientific and industrial testing is delivered across Africa and emerging markets. Traditional laboratory infrastructure requires large capital investment and long setup times, often limiting access for startups, exporters, and smaller manufacturers. Cloud lab models offer a different approach, allowing users to access certified testing and research services without owning physical facilities. The decision to build a regional R&D hub in Rwanda reflects rising competition among African countries to attract science-based investment and position themselves as research gateways. Rwanda has focused on life sciences, health, and technology as part of its long-term development strategy. Demand for certified testing is also rising as African producers seek to meet export standards in food, pharmaceuticals, and industrial materials. By combining remote access with local lab capacity, companies like Nawah aim to plug Africa more directly into global supply chains. The mix of equity and debt in the round suggests investor confidence in Nawah's revenue model and cash generation, at a time when deeptech funding remains selective.