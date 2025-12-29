Egypt: Croptimus Raises Funding From Venture X to Scale Agritech Platform

Croptimus, an Egypt-based agritech startup, has raised an undisclosed investment from Venture X, as funding continues to flow into food and agriculture technology across the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 2021 by Ahmed Hassanein and Abdelrahman AlAtrash, Croptimus converts agricultural and food waste into bio-products used by farms and agribusinesses. Its products include biochar, bio-oil, and activated oil, which are designed to reduce water use, limit fertilizer demand, and support soil health. The company serves business customers across agricultural supply chains.

Croptimus plans to use the capital to scale its technology and expand into new regional and international markets. The startup is a graduate of the Harvest Accelerator, a program focused on agricultural innovation and food systems in the region.

Venture X said the investment reflects rising interest in agriculture, food security, and resource efficiency as climate pressure grows across emerging markets. Investors have increased attention on solutions that reduce waste and emissions while improving farm output.

Farah Al-Nahhas said the deal brings a new investor group into the agritech space and could encourage more angel funding for early-stage startups. Hassanein said the partnership supports Croptimus' next phase of growth and broader deployment of its technology.

Agritech funding in the Middle East and Africa has increased as governments and investors focus on food security, water stress, and climate risk. The region imports a large share of its food and faces pressure from population growth, rising input costs, and limited arable land. Technologies that improve yields while reducing waste have moved higher on policy and investment agendas. Biochar and waste-to-input models have gained interest as farms seek lower input costs and more stable production. These solutions also align with corporate targets on emissions and supply chain reporting, especially for export-driven agriculture. Startups that serve business customers, rather than smallholder farmers alone, have found faster paths to revenue. Egypt has emerged as a base for agritech firms due to its farm scale, export links, and industrial infrastructure. Accelerator programs and early-stage investors have played a role in moving pilots into commercial use. As capital markets remain tight, investors are favoring companies with clear use cases, measurable savings, and expansion potential beyond one market.