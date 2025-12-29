South Africa: Public Works Minister Macpherson Orders Probe After Three Killed in Soweto Building Collapse

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has directed the Council for the Built Environment to launch an immediate investigation after a structural collapse in Doornkop, Soweto, which claimed three lives in the early hours of Sunday morning.

South Africa's latest building collapse tragedy unfolded shortly after 3am on 28 December 2025, when a double-storey building in Doornkop, Soweto, gave way, trapping its six occupants.

According to Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, three people, two adult women and a one-year-old child, were confirmed dead at the scene.

'Dust everywhere'

Eyewitness accounts painted a picture of the chaotic moments immediately after the collapse. Zweli Nzima described the desperate battle to rescue his family members after their property crumbled while they slept.

Nzima told the SABC that he was woken by the sound of the structure giving way, followed immediately by screams for help.

"When I went outside, there was a lot of dust everywhere, and I tried to assist by pulling people out," Nzima said. "I managed to rescue a four-year-old and another [woman] who is 22 before calling for help, and community members responded and came to assist."

Three survivors were rescued from the debris and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Ministerial intervention

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson described the event as a "deeply distressing incident" and emphasised that the department would prioritise accountability.

"My thoughts and condolences are...