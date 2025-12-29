South Africa: From Setback to Blossoming Success

In the heart of the Overberg District, in Bredasdorp in the Western Cape, Pieters Flowers & Events has grown from humble beginnings into a thriving enterprise that brings South Africa's iconic proteas and fynbos to markets both locally and internationally.

Founded seven years ago by Lesley-Ann Pieters and her husband, Sarel, the business is a testament to resilience, hard work and determination.

"We are in the flower business. We provide proteas and fynbos for both the local and export markets," said Lesley-Ann, co-owner and director of the company.

"The business started seven years ago after both my husband and I lost our jobs when the flower-exporting company we worked for was sold to new owners."

Rather than let misfortune define their future, the couple turned a setback into an opportunity.

"We started this business without a single cent. We didn't have money. When we lost our jobs, my husband went to work for another company, and the owner had land that grew fynbos and proteas but didn't know what to do with it. I asked him to sell the flowers to me so that I could try to make a living. And that is how we started," she recalled.

From those first bouquets that Lesley-Ann arranged and sold, Pieters Flowers steadily grew.

"A year later, my husband left his job to help me grow the business..."

One of the company's biggest challenges has been access to land. "Limited by resources such as land, we approached local small-scale farmers and signed lease agreements. That is how we continue to sustain the business to this day. But the lease agreements are only for short periods. It would really help us to get our own land - at least 25 hectares - and plant our own products," she explained.

Despite the hurdles, Pieters Flowers has blossomed into a significant employer in the region.

"The company today has 15 permanent employees, and between October and February we take on an additional 12 casual workers to meet seasonal demand," said Lesley-Ann.

Support from the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has also been a lifeline. "Two years ago, we received assistance in the form of a cold room and a R300,000 grant to purchase a bakkie (light delivery vehicle). That helped us immensely."

The business, which exports proteas and fynbos to destinations as far afield as China and Europe, also caters to independent flower sellers and supplies markets across South Africa.

Looking ahead, Lesley-Ann hopes her journey will motivate others to take a chance on their ideas. "I hope our story can be an inspiration to someone out there. Don't just sit with your idea and do nothing about it. You just have to start somewhere," she concluded.

*This article first appeared in Vuk'uzenzele