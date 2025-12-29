East Africa: Uganda Wants to Cooperate With Russia in Oil, Gas Sector

28 December 2025
The Independent (Kampala)
By Tass

Moscow, Russia — Uganda is interested in cooperation with Russia in the oil and gas sector, head of the International Legal and Social Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda John Leonard Mugerwa told TASS.

"Russia has extensive experience and expertise in the energy sector, and we are exploring various options for cooperation in this area. We are also exploring opportunities in the oil and gas sector - Russia has significant capabilities in this area, as well as in construction and information and communications technology. We would like to expand the areas of our cooperation," he said.

Uganda also wants to develop trade with Russia in many areas, Mugerwa added.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.