East Africa: Uganda Wants to Cooperate With Russia in Oil, Gas Sector

Moscow, Russia — Uganda is interested in cooperation with Russia in the oil and gas sector, head of the International Legal and Social Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda John Leonard Mugerwa told TASS.

"Russia has extensive experience and expertise in the energy sector, and we are exploring various options for cooperation in this area. We are also exploring opportunities in the oil and gas sector - Russia has significant capabilities in this area, as well as in construction and information and communications technology. We would like to expand the areas of our cooperation," he said.

Uganda also wants to develop trade with Russia in many areas, Mugerwa added.