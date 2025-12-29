East Africa: Uganda Plans to Gradually Abolish Visas for Russians

Moscow, Russia — Uganda intends to consider the possibility of abolishing visa requirements for Russian tourists in the future, head of the International Legal and Social Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uganda John Leonard Mugerwa told TASS.

Asked whether visas for Russian tourists with regular rather than diplomatic passports could be abolished in the future, he answered in the affirmative.

"We believe that in the future we will find ways to simplify the visa regime for Russians visiting Uganda. Currently, visas are processed online and issued within two days, but we will consider the possibility of waiving visas for tourists in the future," the diplomat said.

"We would really like, as you said, to see more tourists from the Russian Federation coming to Uganda. We have many attractions, be it wildlife or cultural sites. There are also many other areas in which we can cooperate," he added.