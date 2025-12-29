Botswana: Kanye Leadership Forum Tackles Challenges

Kanye — Kanye West MP, Mr Victor Phologolo, has stressed that regular dialogue with constituents and stakeholders is key to ensuring legislators effectively fulfil their mandate.

Speaking at the Kanye leadership forum recently, Mr Phologolo highlighted the value of such gatherings, saying they should be convened more often to tackle the challenges facing the area and to find solutions. Mr Phologolo also updated attendees on national developments, including the government's adoption of measures to curb expenditure.

The Kanye West MP also informed his constituents about some development progress, noting that the proposed Kanye Hospital was not included in the National Development Plan (NDP)12. However, he assured that the project would be pursued through Public-Private Partnerships.

Other projects which were not incorporated in NDP 12, he said included the Selokolela-Lorolwane Road, Segwagwa Road, and the paving of roads leading to farms. Mr Phologolo further acknowledged ongoing challenges in Kanye, including poor school performance particularly in remote areas like Lorolwane as well as social issues such as alcohol and substance abuse, passion killings and defilement.

Participants raised concerns about persistent water shortages in Kanye, inadequate internal roads and frequent network failures at Department of Road Transport and Safety offices. They further demanded thorough investigations into the rising cases of killings affecting Kanye and the nation as a whole.

Kebotlhokwa Care Centre Coordinator, Ms Boingotlo Gupta, underscored the need for intensified counselling as a means to support victims of gender-based violence and prevent future incidents.

Meanwhile, Officer Commanding No. 14 District, Senior Superintendent David Ramoseki, alerted attendees to the alarming rise in scams where fraudsters called some victims announcing competition winners or invoke 'Know Your Customer' schemes to defraud Batswana of large sums. Such cases, he said, were on the increase and were a major concern for law enforcement.

While acknowledging that entering competitions was not inherently wrong, he advised the public to exercise caution, such as retaining receipts after providing personal details at tills, as these often contained sensitive information like full names and phone numbers that scammers exploited.

On stock theft, Senior Superintendent Ramoseki urged farmers to take proactive measures to protect their livestock rather than depending solely on farm workers.

In his contribution, Kanye District Council secretary, Mr Joseph Banyatsang, updated participants on Kanye Stadium, stating that Phase I was complete and were awaiting funding for the next phase. He added that Phase II would involve construction of ablution blocks, kiosks and changing rooms. BOPA

