South Africa: Shamila Batohi Drifts Into 2026, Retirement and Choppy Waters Following Nkabinde Inquiry

28 December 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Thamm

From refusing to testify at an inquiry instituted at her request, to overseeing a legal settlement for former Cato Manor Unit members, Shamila Batohi's actions as outgoing head of the National Prosecuting Authority are under scrutiny.

After spending more than a week testifying at the Nkabinde Inquiry into the fitness to hold office of Johannesburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke, outgoing National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi unexpectedly walked out of the hearing on 15 December 2025.

Batohi later reluctantly returned in the afternoon and informed a visibly peeved chairperson, Judge Bess Nkabinde, that she would only continue giving evidence after taking legal advice.

While all eyes were on the sensational Madlanga Inquiry and Parliament's ad-hoc inquiry into police corruption, the Nkabinde Inquiry flew under the headline radar.

Until that Monday.

Cato Manor settlement

In the meantime, the NPA confirmed on 23 December that state legal representatives had reached an out-of-court settlement with Johan Booysen, the former head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in KwaZulu-Natal, and other members of what became known as the "Cato Manor Unit", but that all parties were bound by a "non-disclosure agreement".

This was in respect of a civil claim instituted against the NPA by Booysen and other members for malicious prosecution. The matter has consumed the courts and the lives of those involved for almost 17 years.

The surprise walkout by Batohi occurred after she had faced intense...

