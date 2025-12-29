South Africa: The Silver Rally Is All About Heat and Is Getting Hotter

Silver and its ascent is a structural repricing driven by the thermal wall of AI data centres. But as global markets panic, South Africa's mining sector faces its own reality check of infrastructure bottlenecks and missed renewable targets.

Silver's historic rally was supposed to stop at $75. At least that's what an obviously AI-generated video on X tried to convince me of while I was eating next-day trifle - the official breakfast dish of the Day of Goodwill. There was an apparent secret deal among institutional bankers to cap the price. By the time the video finished, the metal was trading at $79.

What we are witnessing is not just a speculative mania, but what analysts are calling a "structural repricing" of the metal. It is a collision between the thermodynamics of artificial intelligence and a financial system caught on the wrong side of a physical shortage.

All along the watchtower

For decades silver traded as a safe-haven asset tethered to interest rates. That logic has fractured. Silver is now trading as a critical industrial component for the "AI factory".

The driver is simple physics. As data centres transition to processing large language models, the chips powering them are simply getting too hot for traditional soldering. The industry solution is silver sintering - using pastes of nanoscale silver particles that fuse at the atomic level.

This shift has created perfectly inelastic demand. The logic is brutal: the...