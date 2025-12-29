Kenya: Kuria Scolds Matiangi's Silence Amid Assault On Uhuru By Ruto Allies

29 December 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — Former presidential economic adviser, Moses Kuria, has criticized Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and MP Jeremiah Kioni for their perceived silence amid attacks on former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a social media post, Kuria questioned why the two leaders had not spoken out as a faction of ODM top brass directed sharp criticism at the retired president, accusing him of attempting to weaken the party.

"In the wake of the unfair onslaught on Uhuru Kenyatta by Gladys Wanga, John Mbadi, Peter Kaluma and Junet Mohamed, where are Fred Matiangi and Jeremiah Kioni?" Kuria asked.

The remarks come amid escalating accusations against Kenyatta by a section within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), which claims the former president is using insiders to undermine the 20-year-old political outfit.

Over the weekend, top ODM leaders, including Party Chairperson Gladys Wanga, publicly accused Kenyatta of covertly meddling in party affairs.

"We want to tell President Uhuru Kenyatta that we are friends, but we will not accept you using moles to destabilize the ODM party," Wanga said.

Meanwhile, Minority Whip Junet Mohamed alleged external interference in ODM's internal processes, warning that January would mark a "war" to remove what he described as party rebels.

Junet also claimed some party members were "on the payroll" of the retired president.

The accusations are part of an ongoing internal struggle within ODM, which is facing perhaps its biggest test since its formation two decades ago.

