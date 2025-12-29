Ethiopia's Shift to Modern Farming Driving Agricultural Transformation, Says Pmo

Addis Ababa — Modern farming practices are reshaping agriculture in Ethiopia, helping farmers increase yields, improve efficiency, and adapt to changing conditions, according Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).

"From improved seeds to better irrigation and technology, these innovations are strengthening livelihoods across rural communities," the office underscored.

It added that agriculture continues to be the backbone of the nation's economy, driving growth, supporting prosperity, and ensuring food security for millions of Ethiopians.