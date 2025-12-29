Namibia: Six People Take Their Lives Over Christmas Holidays

The police have recorded six suspected suicide cases across several regions between 24 and 28 December.

The police at Okakarara in the Otjozondjupa region opened an inquest after the body of Batseba Metirua (56) was discovered at the Federation area on 24 December.

No suicide note was found, and no foul play is suspected. Metirua's next of kin has been informed of the incident.

Two people in the Rehoboth district of the Hardap region took their lives on 25 and 26 December.

The first case took place at a farm camp, where Ingo //Gowaseb was found dead on Christmas Day. The police say no suicide note was left and no foul play is suspected. //Gowaseb's next of kin has been informed.

The second case at Rehoboth was recorded on Boxing Day, when the body of Shaida Tjapanga (26) was discovered in her shack by a cousin.

The police say Tjapanga had previously attempted to take her own life. No suicide note was found, and no foul play is suspected.

The police at Ongwediva in the Oshana region reported that the body of Shinana Erastus (22) was discovered at Ekolanambo village by his brother on 26 December.

The police say Erastus was last seen alive on 24 December. No suicide note was found, and no foul play is suspected.

Another case in the region was reported at Uupindi on the Oshakati West constituency on Christmas Day, when Nuunyango Shapaka (26) was found dead.

The police say no suicide note was left and no foul play is suspected. Shapaka's next of kin has been informed of the incident.

The police at Etayi in the Omusati region opened an inquest after Nestor Gabriel (57) was found dead at Olupandu village on Saturday.

They say no suicide note was found, no foul play is suspected, and Gabriel's next of kin has been informed.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says all cases are being handled as inquests.

"Police investigations continue," she says

