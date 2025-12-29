Namibia: Oshakati Town Council Relocates Flood-Affected Residents to Onawa

The Oshakati Town Council relocated over 122 residents who have been living in flood-prone areas for years from Oshoopala informal settlement to Onawa last week.

The relocation follows recent heavy rains at the town.

Oshakati mayor Leonard Hango says the council has secured land at Onawa, surveyed the area, and equipped it with water infrastructure.

"Beneficiary households are allocated free single residential erven that will be fully serviced.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Residents will also receive free electricity connection under the council's free electricity connection programme, implemented in partnership with Oshakati Premier Electric.

"Until permanent services are installed, the community will enjoy temporary free water supply and access to basic sanitation facilities," he says.

Hango says the council also plans to do away with shacks.

"We want people to build houses for their families and for their children to call home," he says.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.