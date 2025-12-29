Namibia: Seidler Wins 12th Pupkewitz Jetty Mile At Swakopmund

Phillip Seidler won the Pupkewitz Jetty Mile for a record 12th time at Swakopmund on Saturday.

Hundreds of swimmers took part in the 19th edition of the one-mile (1.6km) open-water race between Tiger Reef and Swakopmund's Mole beach.

"It was a very good swim, the fastest pace I've ever swum," Seidler said after the race.

The two-time Namibian Olympian won the race for the first time at the age of 13.

"The Jetty Mile is more than a race to me. It is my roots. It is where my journey began. This was the very first open-water race that made me fall in love with the ocean," he posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Seidler finished first in the men's elite category, with a time of 19 minutes and 40 seconds.

Madison Bergh (16) won the women's elite race with a time of 24 minutes and 8 seconds.

"I was a bit nervous before my race, so I'm actually really happy with this," she said after the race. Bergh participated in last year's Jetty Mile, where currents made for tough conditions.

"Overall it was way better than last year, and I'm really excited about next year," she said.

