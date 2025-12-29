Namibia: 21 Arrested for Drugs Over Christmas, Including Teenagers

At least 21 people aged between 17 and 55 were arrested on drug-related charges across the country between 24 and 27 December.

The arrests were made at Tsumeb, Aranos, Lüderitz, Hochfeld, Outapi, Oshakati, Osire refugee settlement, Walvis Bay, Stampriet, Swakopmund and Oshakati.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says a Namibian man (45) was arrested at Tsumeb's Soweto area on 24 December after skunk cannabis, mandrax, contraband cigarettes and cash believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing were found in his possession.

He is expected to appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court on 29 December.

On the same day, the police also arrested a Namibian man (26) at Nuweris at Aranos after he was allegedly found in possession of skunk cannabis, mandrax tablets and cash.

Two separate arrests were made at Lüderitz on 24 December.

A Namibian teenager (17) was allegedly found in possession of cannabis during a stop-and-search operation, while a Namibian man (21) was allegedly found with a bankie of cannabis, mandrax tablets and cash.

In the Hochfeld area, the police arrested five Namibian men aged between 19 and 31 on 24 December after they were allegedly found with skunk cannabis and one mandrax tablet in a vehicle at the C31 and M59 Y-junction.

On the same night, a man (31) was arrested after a parcel of skunk cannabis was allegedly found hidden under a car seat.

All suspects are expected to appear before the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on 29 December.

A woman (24) and a man (44) were arrested at Onhimbu at Outapi on 25 December after the police allegedly found cannabis, crack cocaine and cash at their home.

Another arrest was made on Christmas Day at Evululuuko at Oshakati after a man (47) was allegedly found with cocaine, cannabis, crystal meth (tik), mandrax tablets and illicit cash during a house search.

Two Congolese nationals, aged 23 and 55, were arrested on 26 December at the Osire refugee settlement, where they were allegedly found packaging bankies of cannabis.

They are expected to appear before the Otjiwarongo Magistrate's Court on 29 December.

Two suspects, aged 34 and 44, were arrested at Walvus Bay on Christmas Day after cannabis wrapped in a lunch box was allegedly found during a vehicle search.

A Namibian man (24) was arrested at Stampriet on 26 December after the police allegedly found mandrax tablets and a bankie of skunk cannabis in his possession.

A Namibian man (18) was arrested at DRC at Swakopmund on 26 December after allegedly being found in possession of mandrax and cannabis.

On the same day, a Namibian man (23) was arrested at Oshakati West after the police allegedly found blocks and units of crack cocaine during a house search.

He is expected to appear before the Oshakati Magistrate's Court on 29 December.

A Namibian woman (23) was arrested at Onawa at Oshakati on 27 December after the police allegedly found her in possession of skunk cannabis.

All suspects are in police custody, while investigations continue.

