Rwanda: Kagame Hails Security Organs for Safeguarding Stability in End-of-Year Message

President Paul Kagame has commended the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and other security organs for their professionalism, sacrifice, and unwavering service in safeguarding the country's peace, sovereignty, and stability throughout 2025.

In a December 29 message to officers, men and women of the RDF and other security agencies, the Commander-in-Chief of the RDF, expressed appreciation for their dedication at home and abroad, noting that their vigilance remains central to Rwanda's continued progress.

"Through adversity and challenge, the men and women of the Rwanda Defence Force and other security organs have consistently served with unwavering distinction both here at home and on missions far beyond our borders," Kagame said in the end-of-year message.

He emphasized that the forces' daily efforts ensure the safety of Rwandans, protect territorial integrity, and uphold national sovereignty, enabling citizens to carry out their socio-economic activities in a stable and secure environment.

The President also highlighted Rwanda's contribution to regional and continental peace through peacekeeping missions in various African countries, praising the discipline and resolve demonstrated by Rwandan troops deployed abroad.

"Across the continent's peacekeeping theaters, you continue to honor our sacred vow to protect human life with every resource, every skill, and unwavering resolve," he noted.

According to Kagame, the peace and stability maintained by the security institutions have been instrumental in Rwanda's steady development across various sectors, reinforcing national unity and dignity.

He reiterated his confidence in the RDF and other security organs, describing them as forces he has "always wished to have," capable of protecting national interests while upholding the highest standards of integrity, accountability, and patriotism.

The President urged security personnel to maintain momentum, remain vigilant, and adapt to evolving security threats, while staying committed to the shared vision of a secure, prosperous, and united country.

"I urge you to continue to uphold the principles of integrity and accountability that define our forces," Kagame said.

The Head of State also paid tribute to security personnel serving away from their families during the festive season, acknowledging the personal sacrifices made by both service members and their loved ones.

He extended condolences to families who have lost relatives in service, assuring them of continued national support.

"We deeply recognize your sacrifices and those of your families," he said, adding that their courage and resilience remain a source of pride for the nation.

On behalf of the Rwandans, the government, and his family, Kagame extended warm wishes to security personnel and their families for the festive season and the year ahead.

"May you continue to serve with honor, and may your sacrifices always be recognized and rewarded," he said.