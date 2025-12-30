Rwanda: Cutting Post-Harvest Losses Key to Rwanda's Food Security Drive

Reducing post-harvest losses has become a critical test for Rwanda's push towards food security, value addition and higher farmer incomes.

A new assessment shows that persistent gaps in storage, drying, processing and market access are costing farmers and the economy dearly, stressing the urgency of scaling up post-harvest infrastructure and skills.

The study by the Civil Society Coalition for Agriculture and Inclusive Business (CCOAIB), an umbrella body of 44 non-governmental organisations working in climate resilience and agriculture indicates that Rwanda loses about 40 per cent of its food annually due to weak post-harvest management systems.

It estimates that 13-14 per cent of maize and beans, and 20-30 per cent of fruits, vegetables and potatoes, are lost each year.

The assessment focused on Nyamasheke and Nyamagabe districts, areas with strong agricultural potential but persistent post-harvest challenges. It sought to identify gaps and emerging opportunities in post-harvest handling and agro-processing infrastructure while generating evidence-based recommendations aligned with national strategies and district priorities.

Facilities stretched or unavailable

Findings released in December show that nearly 93 per cent of farmers experience significant losses during storage and transportation. More than 60 per cent lack access to local drying or storage units, while only about 30 per cent can use any improved post-harvest facility.

"Without adequate drying or storage facilities, maize harvested during the rainy season develops mould within weeks, forcing farmers to sell immediately," the report notes.

These losses reduce household incomes and weaken farmers' competitiveness as they sell to middlemen at low farm-gate prices.

District authorities cite severe shortages of dryers, warehouses, silos, cold rooms and pack houses. Even where facilities exist, many are non-functional due to poor feeder roads, unreliable electricity and weak maintenance systems.

As a result, farmers often rely on sun-drying produce on bare ground or incur losses during transport to markets.

Cold storage infrastructure remains limited. While solar-powered cold rooms have been installed in districts such as Bugesera, Kamonyi and Nyamagabe, the study notes that coverage remains far below demand.

Climate variability has further compounded the challenge. "Rainfall variability increases spoilage when there is no proper drying and storage," said Damascene Uwihoreye, a farmer in Nyamagabe District. "Humidity affects quality when rains interrupt drying."

Processing, markets and skills gaps

Limited agro-processing capacity and weak market linkages are also driving losses. Most farmers sell produce individually, with minimal aggregation, and rely heavily on middlemen.

Only 3-4 per cent of farmers have access to a processing facility nearby, while weak cooperative structures and limited contract farming arrangements reduce bargaining power.

The study also highlights low compliance with quality standards, including Rwanda Standards Board certification, which restricts access to higher-value domestic, regional and export markets.

Knowledge gaps remain pronounced. Many farmers rely on traditional practices and lack basic tools such as moisture meters. Improved technologies including hermetic storage bags, zero-energy cooling chambers and shellers remain scarce due to cost and limited awareness, while some existing facilities are underutilised because of weak management and limited hands-on training.

Financing and coordination hurdles

Access to finance continues to constrain progress. Smallholder farmers and cooperatives struggle to secure affordable loans due to strict collateral requirements and perceived risks.

Few financing schemes are tailored specifically to post-harvest management, limiting investment in drying, storage, milling and transport facilities.

Weak institutional coordination also emerged as a major concern. Overlapping mandates among institutions such as MINAGRI, RAB, NAEB, MINICOM and district authorities often result in unclear responsibilities, inconsistent planning and weak enforcement.

The way forward

To address these challenges, CCOAIB recommends prioritising community drying sheds, warehouses, cold rooms and collection centres in high-production areas, supported by reliable power sources particularly solar energy--and improved feeder roads.

The study also calls for wider adoption of low-cost technologies such as mobile cereal dryers, solar-powered freezers and zero-energy cooling chambers, alongside grants or low-interest loans to support cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in local processing.

Additional proposals include strengthening public-private partnership frameworks, establishing post-harvest management demonstration sites in each district, and integrating post-harvest management modules into extension services, with a focus on women and youth.

Government targets and private sector role

The government aims to cut post-harvest losses from 13.8 per cent in 2023 to 5 per cent by 2029. Alice Mukamugema, Director General for value chain management and trade at the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said achieving this would require stronger links between smallholders and value-added markets, increased investment in post-harvest systems and expanded agro-processing.

"Infrastructure to address post-harvest losses is limited and therefore prioritised under the 2024-2029 strategy," she said.

Plans are underway to establish large grain-handling hubs with a combined capacity of more than 200,000 tonnes of maize, rice and beans. Four hubs with a total annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes of maize and 72,000 tonnes of rice are already under development.

A national technical committee on post-harvest management has also been established, bringing together government agencies, development partners, civil society, the private sector and farmer organisations.

Dieudonnée Tuyambaze, head of the agriculture cluster at the Private Sector Federation, said private investment would be critical.

"Investors can build storage, cold rooms and drying facilities and work with farmers," he said. "Mobile dryers during harvest seasons benefit both farmers and investors by reducing losses."